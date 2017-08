BRIEF-Materialise NV reported qtrly EPS ($0.01)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Materialise NV

* Materialise reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenue increased 11.4 % from Q2 of 2015 to 27,597 keur

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Sees FY 2016 expects to report consolidated revenue between 115,000 - 120,000 keur

* Says its outlook for fiscal year 2016 remains within its previous guidance range

* Expects FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA between 7,000 - 9,000 keur

* Q2 earnings per share view eur -0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: