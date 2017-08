Aug 11 (Reuters) - Glori Energy Inc :

* Q2 revenue $1.2 million versus $2.6 million

* Glori energy reports second quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Uncertainties, working capital deficit, losses, cash used in operations raise substantial doubt about co's ability to continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: