FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ag Growth qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.59
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ag Growth qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc :

* Ag Growth announces second quarter 2016 results; declares dividends

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees H2 results to reflect a significant contribution from recent acquisitions, strong demand in Canada for farm products

* Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda excluding acquisitions will approximate 2015 levels

* Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda including acquisitions will be well above prior year results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Ag Growth International Inc qtrly diluted profit per share $0.35

* Qtrly trade sales $143.5 million versus $113.9 million

* Effect of higher input costs is expected to be more prominent in future quarters as previously procured steel is utilized

* Results in H2 of 2016, fiscal 2017 may be impacted by "significant increase" in steel prices experienced in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.