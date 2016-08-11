FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qiwi reports Q2 earnings per share rub 11.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Qiwi Plc

* Qiwi announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Board of directors approves dividend of 22 cents per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share rub 21.02

* Qiwi Plc sees 2016 total adjusted net revenue is expected to increase by 2% to 5% over 2015

* Qiwi Plc sees 2016 adjusted net profit is expected to increase by 5% to 10% over 2015

* "Continue to believe that increased transparency in kiosk market has already improved our market share"

* Qtrly earnings per share RUB 11.25

* Qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 4% to rub 2,619 million ($40.8 million)

* Kiosk network in Russia was affected by enhanced controls that central bank of russia has implemented

* Qiwi Plc sees downward trends and weaker demand for money remittance services can negatively affect our volumes and revenues in this category

* Macroeconomic conditions continue to adversely affect purchasing power of russian population as decreasing wages put pressure on disposable income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

