BRIEF-Qiwi reports Q2 earnings per share rub 11.25

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Qiwi Plc

* Qiwi announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Board of directors approves dividend of 22 cents per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share rub 21.02

* Qiwi Plc sees 2016 total adjusted net revenue is expected to increase by 2% to 5% over 2015

* Qiwi Plc sees 2016 adjusted net profit is expected to increase by 5% to 10% over 2015

* "Continue to believe that increased transparency in kiosk market has already improved our market share"

* Qtrly earnings per share RUB 11.25

* Qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 4% to rub 2,619 million ($40.8 million)

* Kiosk network in Russia was affected by enhanced controls that central bank of russia has implemented

* Qiwi Plc sees downward trends and weaker demand for money remittance services can negatively affect our volumes and revenues in this category

Macroeconomic conditions continue to adversely affect purchasing power of russian population as decreasing wages put pressure on disposable income