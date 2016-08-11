BRIEF-Golden Minerals posts Q2 revenue $1.6 mln versus $2.0 mln

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Golden Minerals Co:

* Golden Minerals reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $1.6 million versus $2.0 million

* Company currently expects it will have sufficient cash to continue its business plan into 2017 without external funding

* Expects to receive about $2.4 million in net operating margin from lease of oxide plant in remaining two quarters of 2016

* Currently plans to spend approximately $3.9 million during remaining two quarters of 2016