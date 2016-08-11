FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Kohls qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.77
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kohls qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp :

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.12 to $3.32

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00 excluding items

* Kohl's corporation reports second quarter financial results

* Now expects its fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share to be $3.12 to $3.32 per diluted share.

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

* Qtrly sales $4,182 million versus $4,267 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share excluding items $1.22

* Qtrly comparable store sales down 1.8%

* "sales improved over our q1 results, but were below our expectations"

* Excluding impairments, store closing and other costs, fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.80 to $4.00

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.98, revenue view $19.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $4.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "we are encouraged by performance of juniors and young men's as we enter back-to-school season" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.