BRIEF-Intertain Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Intertain Group Ltd

* Intertain announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.39

* Q2 revenue rose 22 percent to $118.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.40, revenue view C$110.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Confirms previously announced full-year guidance on revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view C$2.02, revenue view C$490.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S