BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.66

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Communications Sales & Leasing Inc

* Communications sales & leasing, inc. Reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $188.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $189 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.66

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.58 to $2.60

* Anticipate peg's eight month contribution to 2016 operating results to be about $55 million in revenues, $21 million of adjusted ebitda

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital market transactions in q2 reduced mid-point of 2016 affo guidance by about $0.02 per diluted common share

* Expect fy 2016 net income attributable to common shares to range between $0.08 and $0.10 per diluted share

* Sees fy 2016 normalized ffo is expected to range between $2.48 and $2.50 per diluted common share

* Affo per diluted common share of $0.66 for quarter

* 2016 outlook reflects impact of "capital market transactions" executed in q2

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S