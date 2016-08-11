FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Care Capital Properties Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.79
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Care Capital Properties Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Care Capital Properties Inc :

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.79

* Q2 FFO per share $0.77

* Care capital properties reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.92 to $2.98

* 2016 National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) FFO range is now expected to be between $2.85 and $2.91 per diluted common share

* Raising its 2016 normalized FFO guidance range to $2.92 to $2.98 per diluted common share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises 2016 guidance

* 2016 NAREIT FFO range is now expected to be between $2.85 and $2.91 per diluted common share

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.