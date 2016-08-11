BRIEF-Care Capital Properties Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.79

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Care Capital Properties Inc :

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.79

* Q2 FFO per share $0.77

* Care capital properties reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.92 to $2.98

* 2016 National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) FFO range is now expected to be between $2.85 and $2.91 per diluted common share

* Raising its 2016 normalized FFO guidance range to $2.92 to $2.98 per diluted common share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises 2016 guidance

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S