August 11, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-A. Schulman lowers FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.90 to $1.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - A. Schulman :

* Lowers FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.90 to $1.95

* Lowers full-year fiscal 2016 earnings guidance

* Previous FY forecast of adjusted EBITDA of $245 to $250 million has been reduced to $225 million to $230 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidance reflects deteriorating market conditions facing industry in company's largest regions in U.S. and Europe

* As we move closer to end of our Q4, it is apparent that we will not be able to deliver on adjusted earnings per share commitment of $2.40 to $2.45 per share

* Gross debt is now $967 million at end of July down 14 percent from $1.1 billion in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
