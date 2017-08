Aug 11 (Reuters) - Emagin Corp :

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Emagin corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 21 percent to $5.5 million

* Q2 financial performance was impacted by "lower volumes on certain military contracts and by downtime on one of our manufacturing tools" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: