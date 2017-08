Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cove Street Capital LLC :

* Cove Street Capital, LLC calls on Westell Technologies, Inc Board of directors to hire investment banker, sell company

* Sends letter to Board Of Directors of Westell Technologies Inc

* Cove street presently owns 16.3% of Westell's common stock class A shares outstanding