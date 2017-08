Aug 11 (Reuters) - Circa Enterprises Inc :

* Circa reports sales and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016 and declares a special cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02

* Q2 sales fell 11.3 percent to C$6.2 million

* Declares a special cash dividend of $0.05 per share