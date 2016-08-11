BRIEF-Sonic Foundry Q3 loss per share $0.13

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sonic Foundry Inc

* Sonic foundry announces fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* "we expect stronger sales from japan in q4"

* Reiterating fiscal 2016 guidance of net income between breakeven and $1.0 million

* Sonic foundry inc qtrly total revenues of $9.8 million, down 7% compared to q3 of 2015

* Company expects to recognize $3.9 million as revenue in q4 of fiscal 2016

* Company expects to recognize $3.9 million as revenue in q4 of fiscal 2016

* Reiterating fiscal 2016 guidance of billings between $42 and $45 million, adjusted ebitda of between $3.5 and $4.5 million