BRIEF-Ibi Group qtrly earnings per share $0.14

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ibi Group Inc

* Ibi group inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Ibi group inc says forecasting approximately $350 million in total revenue for year ended december 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for three months ended june 30, 2016 was $90.4 million compared to $80.9 million for same period in 2015

* Ibi group inc says company continues to see an increase in committed work to be delivered in 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14