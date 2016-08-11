BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday Reports Q4 & Fiscal Year 2016 results

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Q4 revenue $279.3 million

* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.46

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.09

* Qtrly same-restaurant sales declined 3.7% following a 1.7% decline in Q4 of prior fiscal year

* Ruby Tuesday Inc qtrly adjusted net income was $6.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share

* Announced plans to streamline organization, improve financial profitability

* During Q4, four corporate-owned Ruby Tuesday restaurants were closed and one was opened

* 95 underperforming restaurant locations will cease operations by September 2016

* One domestic franchised Ruby Tuesday restaurant was closed in Q4

* Sees fiscal year 2017 same-restaurant sales of flat to up 2% for comparable fifty-two week period ending May 30, 2017

* Sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures ranging from $38 million to $42 million

* Expect macro environment to remain challenging for some time; taking necessary steps to change trajectory of business

* Fresh start initiative will be achieved through execution of several key strategies including an asset rationalization plan

* Fresh start initiatives will be rolled out in phases across multiple markets throughout coming quarters

* Estimates that it will incur $72 million to $81 million in pre-tax charges related to restaurant closures in FY 2017

* Determined that it was in company's best interest to close approximately 95 underperforming restaurants

* "Full-time and part-time employees impacted by closures will be offered positions in nearby restaurants where possible"

* Expects to receive cash proceeds of about $35 million-$45 million from corporate-owned properties sale closed as part of asset rationalization plan