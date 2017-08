Aug 11 (Reuters) - BioLife Solutions Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 33 percent

* BioLife Solutions reports results for second quarter 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue more than $8.0 million

* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to BioLife Solutions, Inc. $0.11

* Qtrly product sales $1.99 million versus $1.5 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: