BRIEF-Planet Fitness sees FY2016 adj earnings per share $0.63-$0.66

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Planet Fitness Inc

* Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 to $0.66

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $91.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $366 million to $372 million

* Sees between 210 and 220 new franchised stores for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $366.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly system-wide same store sales increased 7.6%

* Qtrly system-wide same store sales increased 7.6%

* Sees 2016 system-wide same store sales growth in high-single digit range