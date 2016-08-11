FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hill International names David Richter as Chairman
August 11, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hill International names David Richter as Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Hill International announces board and executive changes

* Hill International Inc says Irvin E. Richter has resigned from his role of chairman of company's board of directors

* Hill International Inc says CEO David L. Richter has been elected company's new chairman and will no longer serve as president

* Hill International Inc says in addition, Hill has expanded size of its board from nine to eleven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

