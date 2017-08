Aug 11 (Reuters) - ATA Inc

* ATA reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 96.8 million versus RMB 97.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.09

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per ADS excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange loss were US$0.04

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 58 million to RMB 68 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue RMB 420 million to RMB 440 million