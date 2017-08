Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sphere 3D Corp

* Sphere 3D reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $19.6 million versus $18.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Says gross margin for Q2 of 2016 was 29.6 percent, compared to 31.5 percent for Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: