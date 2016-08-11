BRIEF-Guyana goldfields reports Q2 EPS of $0.05

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Guyana Goldfields inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results; sold 36,585 ounces of gold generating $11.6m in free cash flow and net earnings of $0.05 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* 2016 production guidance increased to 140,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold

* For quarter sold 36,585 ounces of gold at average realized gold price of $1,269/ounce, generating gross Q2 revenues of $46.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08, revenue view c$51.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2016 was increased from $637 to $687 per ounce to $670 to $720 per ounce