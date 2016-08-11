FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Guyana goldfields reports Q2 EPS of $0.05
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guyana goldfields reports Q2 EPS of $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Guyana Goldfields inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results; sold 36,585 ounces of gold generating $11.6m in free cash flow and net earnings of $0.05 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* 2016 production guidance increased to 140,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold

* For quarter sold 36,585 ounces of gold at average realized gold price of $1,269/ounce, generating gross Q2 revenues of $46.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08, revenue view c$51.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2016 was increased from $637 to $687 per ounce to $670 to $720 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.