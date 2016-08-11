BRIEF-Acacia Communications reports Q2 EPS Of $0.43

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc :

* Acacia communications reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 101 percent to $116.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $85.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP shr $0.64 to $0.76

* Says Q2 GAAP Diluted EPS Of $0.43; Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $85.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $91.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: