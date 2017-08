Aug 11 (Reuters) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp

* Anavex reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* SEC staff recently advised company's legal counsel that staff did not intend to recommend enforcement action by commission

* SEC staff advise relates to investigation previously described in company's 2015 report on form 10-K Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: