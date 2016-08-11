BRIEF-Karnalyte reports Q2 2016 results; provides operations update

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Karnalyte Resources Inc

* Karnalyte Resources Inc announces second quarter 2016 results and provides operations update

* Says completed first stage of optimization program to test possiblity to achieve higher potash concentration

* Says anticipates that second stage will commence in middle of August, 2016, and run until end of October, 2016.

* Says company is currently preparing for commencement of second stage of optimization program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: