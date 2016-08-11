FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entrec Corp posts Q2 loss per share $0.03
August 11, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Entrec Corp posts Q2 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Entrec Corp

* Entrec announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Entrec Corp says in addition co also experienced downward pricing pressure from its customers over past year

* Qtrly earnings per share revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2016 declined to $25.0 million from $38.2 million in 2015

* Given uncertainties in oil and gas end markets Entrec serves, its outlook remains weak for remainder of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

