BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming says July traffic was 242,950 carloads, down 8.5 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for July 2016

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc says traffic in July 2016 was 242,950 carloads, a decrease of 22,451 carloads, or 8.5 pct, compared with July 2015

* North American traffic in July 2016 was 131,140 carloads, a decrease of 5.9 pct compared with July 2015

* U.K./European operations traffic in July 2016 was 96,711 carloads, a decrease of 10.9 pct compared with July 2015