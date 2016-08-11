FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings sells radiopharmacy servicing business in Australia
August 11, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings sells radiopharmacy servicing business in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Lantheus Holdings Inc says sale of its radiopharmacy servicing business in Australia to Global Medical Solutions, Ltd

* Lantheus Holdings announces divestiture of its Australian radiopharmacy servicing business and entry into long-term supply and distribution agreement

* LMI and Global Medical Solutions also entered into a long-term supply and distribution contract

* Has appointed GMS as a distributor of its radiopharmaceuticals, including nuclear medicine products and cold kits, in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

