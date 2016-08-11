BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut gold announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $39.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Plans to invest a total of $34 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016

* "at operations,q2 production did not meet expectations due to mine sequencing leading to more sulphide"

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly production of 29,237 geos

