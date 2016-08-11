FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.00
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut gold announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $39.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Plans to invest a total of $34 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016

* "at operations,q2 production did not meet expectations due to mine sequencing leading to more sulphide"

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly production of 29,237 geos

* Qtrly geos sold 31,230 versus 36,547 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.