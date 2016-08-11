FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics Inc posts qtrly loss $0.06/shr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics Inc posts qtrly loss $0.06/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Horizon North Logistics Inc

* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Horizon North Logistics Inc says" in manufacturing and rentals operations, we expect second half of year will continue to be challenging"

* Horizon North Logistics says co does not see any significant indicators which would cause corporation to change its outlook for remainder of year

* Horizon North Logistics Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Acquisition of Empire Camps is anticipated to be completed in Q3 & will add revenue and EBITDAS likely in Q4 of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $ 52.5 million versus $84.9 million

* "expect strong demand associated with post fire activities to be short lived" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.