FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate Q2 earnings per American Depositary Share $0.39
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
BOXING
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate Q2 earnings per American Depositary Share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Q2 revenue rose 36.9 percent to $376.6 million

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Doubles quarterly dividend payment

* Total Q2 revenue increased 36.9% to US$376.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per American Depositary Share $0.39

* Says is raising its previously announced financial forecast for FY

* Sees FY expects contract sales to grow approximately 30% and net income to grow approximately 50% compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.