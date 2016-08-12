BRIEF-KBR to acquire Honeywell's government services provider, HTSI

Aug 12 (Reuters) - KBR Inc
* KBR to acquire Honeywell's government services provider, HTSI
* Transaction price to KBR is $266 million
* KBR Inc says transaction will initially be funded through KBR's existing line of credit facility
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by KBR board of directors
* Transaction is expected to close by end of October 2016
* Deal adds additional earnings power and positive cash flow in 2017
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to KBR's earnings per share in 2017
* Transaction price includes adjustments for approximately $34 million of acquired tax benefits