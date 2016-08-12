FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KBR to acquire Honeywell's government services provider, HTSI
August 12, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KBR to acquire Honeywell's government services provider, HTSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - KBR Inc

* KBR to acquire Honeywell's government services provider, HTSI

* Transaction price to KBR is $266 million

* KBR Inc says transaction will initially be funded through KBR's existing line of credit facility

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by KBR board of directors

* Transaction is expected to close by end of October 2016

* Deal adds additional earnings power and positive cash flow in 2017

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to KBR's earnings per share in 2017

* Transaction price includes adjustments for approximately $34 million of acquired tax benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

