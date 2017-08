Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd :

* Hydro One reports second quarter with revenue, efficiencies and earnings all trending positively

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.25

* Qtrly revenue c$1.55 billion versus c$1.56 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly diluted adjusted eps c$0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: