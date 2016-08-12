BRIEF-Armstrong Flooring Q2 adjusted EPS $0.41

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Armstrong Flooring Inc :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 sales $323.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $335.1 million

* Armstrong flooring reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says have revised full year 2016 financial outlook

* Sees fy adjusted net sales to be in range of $1,205 million to $1,235 million

* Says "total revenues were challenged by industry price pressures and weakness in pacific rim region"

* To spend between $45 million to $50 million for capital expenditures in 2016

* Armstrong flooring inc sees adjusted ebitda to be in range of $70 million to $80 million in full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: