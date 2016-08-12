FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Touchstone posts Q2 FFO per share $0.04
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Touchstone posts Q2 FFO per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Touchstone Exploration Inc

* Touchstone announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly average oil sales of 1,322 barrels per day representing a decrease of 19 pct from Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04

* In June 2016, liquidated outstanding commodity hedges which resulted in proceeds of US$2 million

* Is currently in default of July 2016 monthly production covenant and currently seeking a waiver from lender

* Expect letter of credit to be cancelled in near future, upon which co's bank loan borrowing base will be reduced to $nil

* Co's lender will assess credit facility which may include a new borrowing base redetermination

* Touchstone will continue to assess new sources of financing available to manage current capital commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.