a year ago
BRIEF-One Group Hospitality enters into loan agreement for $3 mln
August 12, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-One Group Hospitality enters into loan agreement for $3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - One Group Hospitality Inc

* The One Group Hospitality Inc enters into loan agreement for $3 million

* Issued common stock purchase warrant to Anson to buy 300,000 shares of Co's common stock at exercise price of $2.61 per share

* Unsecured promissory note bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable quarterly

* Entered into a loan agreement with Anson investments master fund LP for $3 million, through an unsecured promissory note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

