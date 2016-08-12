BRIEF-One Group Hospitality enters into loan agreement for $3 mln

Aug 12 (Reuters) - One Group Hospitality Inc

* The One Group Hospitality Inc enters into loan agreement for $3 million

* Issued common stock purchase warrant to Anson to buy 300,000 shares of Co's common stock at exercise price of $2.61 per share

* Unsecured promissory note bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable quarterly

* Entered into a loan agreement with Anson investments master fund LP for $3 million, through an unsecured promissory note