Aug 12 (Reuters) - First Interstate Bancsystem Inc

* First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc.'s bank subsidiary acquires Flathead Bank of Bigfork, Montana

* Says Flathead Bank was merged into first interstate bank, with first interstate bank as resulting institution

* First interstate expects transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share

* Cash consideration for acquisition was $34 million