Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mosaic Capital Corp

* Mosaic Capital Corporation reports Q2 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net income and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders $2.2 million versus $656,000 last year

* Says "We view north american public and private mass transportation market as having solid long-term fundamentals"

* Qtrly revenue $48.3 million versus $43.7 million