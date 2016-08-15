FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Chesapeake announces $1 bln term loan facility
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake announces $1 bln term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces arrangement of $1.0 billion term loan facility

* Amounts borrowed under new term loan facility will be unconditionally guaranteed on a joint and several basis by co's units

* Intends to use net proceeds of loan to finance tender offers for certain of its unsecured notes

* Loan will be from one or more commercial banks, and will be secured by same collateral securing company's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

