BRIEF-500.com Q2 loss per ADS $0.07

Aug 15 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd :

* Q2 revenue RMB 1.2 million

* 500.com limited announces financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly loss per ads $0.07

* Will not make earnings forecast until it receives instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance

* Did not generate any revenue from sports lottery sales in q2 2016 due to temporary suspension of accepting online purchase orders