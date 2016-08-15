BRIEF-500.com Q2 loss per ADS $0.07

Aug 15 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd :
* Q2 revenue RMB 1.2 million
* 500.com limited announces financial results for the second quarter of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly loss per ads $0.07
* Will not make earnings forecast until it receives instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance
* Did not generate any revenue from sports lottery sales in q2 2016 due to temporary suspension of accepting online purchase orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: