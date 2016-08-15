BRIEF-Patriot National Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Patriot National Inc :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $56.5 million

* Patriot National's special committee of the board closes in on strategic opportunity decision; company reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ebix is expected to complete its due diligence by August 31, 2016

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA $66 million - $71 million

* Q2 revenue view $64.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Special committee is working collaboratively with Ebix, Inc. to explore possible combination of two businesses

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings $25 million - $28 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: