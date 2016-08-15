FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Merus Labs reports Q3 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Merus Labs International Inc :

* Merus Labs reports fiscal q3 2016 results

* Q3 revenue view c$27.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue increased to $25.7 million for fiscal q3 2016 from $9.5 million in prior year quarter

* Higher than planned expenses during second half of current fy to result in fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda $43 million - $46 million

* For fiscal q3 2016, merus incurred a net loss of $5.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.8 million for prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

