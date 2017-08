Aug 15 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc reports recent business highlights and second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $1.96

* Q2 revenue $2.2 million versus $100,000

* Initiated discussions with U.S. European regulatory authorities towards formal end-of-phase 2 meetings for oral rigosertib