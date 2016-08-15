BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q2 revenue from metals payable of $36.9 mln decreased by 20% from $45.9 mln in Q2 2015

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc :

* Q2 revenue C$36.9 million

* Sierra metals reports consolidated results for the second quarter 2016

* Revenue from metals payable of $36.9 million in Q2 2016 decreased by 20% from $45.9 million in Q2 2015

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.0 million ounces compared to 3.2 million ounces

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly copper equivalent production of 19.7 million pounds compared to 21.6 million pounds in Q2 2015's record quarter

* Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for Q2 2016 decreased compared to $18.2 million in Q2 2015