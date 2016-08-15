FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q2 revenue from metals payable of $36.9 mln decreased by 20% from $45.9 mln in Q2 2015
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q2 revenue from metals payable of $36.9 mln decreased by 20% from $45.9 mln in Q2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sierra Metals Inc :

* Q2 revenue C$36.9 million

* Sierra metals reports consolidated results for the second quarter 2016

* Revenue from metals payable of $36.9 million in Q2 2016 decreased by 20% from $45.9 million in Q2 2015

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly silver equivalent production of 3.0 million ounces compared to 3.2 million ounces

* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly copper equivalent production of 19.7 million pounds compared to 21.6 million pounds in Q2 2015's record quarter

* Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for Q2 2016 decreased compared to $18.2 million in Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.