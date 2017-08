Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp :

* Sysco reports strong fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $13.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.68 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share (EPS) increased $0.26 to $0.38

* Qtrly adjusted EPS increased $0.12 to $0.64

* On a comparable 13-week basis, sales increased 2.2% and gross profit increased 4.7% in quarter

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $13.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S