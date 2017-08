Aug 15 (Reuters) - Live Ventures Inc:

* Live Ventures Incorporated announces net income of $13.7 million or $0.79 EPS for its third fiscal quarter 2016

* Q3 sales rose 580 percent to $20 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11 excluding items