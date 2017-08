Aug 15 (Reuters) - Migao Corp

* Q1 loss per share c$0.19

* Migao reports fiscal 2016 first quarter financial results

* Revenues of $90.2 million for q1 ended june 30, 2016, representing $26.5 mlndecrease from $116.7 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: