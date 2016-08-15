FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Farmland says CFO Andreas Spitzer resigned
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Farmland says CFO Andreas Spitzer resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - American Farmland Co :

* American Farmland announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $3.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core FFO loss per share $0.01

* Q2 loss per share $0.08

* "company believes it is in compliance with covenants of its credit facilities"

* Review of strategic alternatives is progressing

* On August 10, 2016, company's chief financial officer, Andreas Spitzer, resigned

* Full year 2016, company expects that approximately 75% of 2016 participating rent will be earned during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
