BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics reports loss per share of $0.12

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics

* Reports second-quarter results and highlights progress of SCiSTAR study evaluating AST-OPC1 in spinal cord injury patients

* Q2 revenue $1.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue view $720,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of June 30, 2016, company's cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $32.2 million

* As of June 30, 2016, company's cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $32.2 million

* Believes cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities will be sufficient to fund operations through Q3 of 2017