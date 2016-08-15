BRIEF-Vertex enrollment complete in Phase 3 study in people with two copies of F508DEL mutation

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Vertex :

* Provides update on ongoing phase 3 program For VX-661 in combination with ivacaftor for the treatment of cystic fibrosis

* Enrollment complete in phase 3 study in people with two copies of F508DEL mutation

* Enrollment expected to be completed in September in phase 3 study in people with one F508DEL mutation, one residual function mutation

* Plans to submit new drug application (NDA) to FDA for vx-661 in combination with ivacaftor in second half of 2017